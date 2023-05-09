Bridge over the Strait, here are the times and costs. The builder Salini speaks

The bridge over the Strait of Messina not only will you but also in times more short than expected. The government Melons on this work he decided to get serious and after the eternal promises never kept by the previous executives, this time we have entered the concrete and there are already hypothesis about the times they do hope well on the realization of this rumored infrastructure that has never been built for at least twenty years. The project was entrusted to the colossus WeBuild. “The truth – reveals the managing director Pietro Salts in La Stampa – is that on the bridge over the Strait they are made modest controversy. It is a work that he already dreamed of Julius Caesar. We in a year we are ready to start the work”.

The ad on the construction costs, which are around 13.5 billion euros, he adds: “It’s likely – Salini confirmed to La Stampa -. The bridge itself costs a lot Four and a halfanother six are for the ancillary works and compensation, plus other engineering charges and the Rfi portion. Italy with the Pnrr he’s doing great cutting after years of failed investments. We are leaving. Anyone who questions the usefulness of the Bridge disregards the value of a historic project and supported a international level, primarily from the EU. When will we be ready? The decree published in the Official Gazette speaks of next summer, but we will be ready even earlier. It will be one incredible showcase for Italy, also for tourism. We will build the bridge longest in the world“.

