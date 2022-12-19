The pillars would rest on a fault that could start moving at any moment

Jeff Bezos mejo del Mago Otelma: sees and foresees the inevitable collapse of bridge over the Strait of Messinaa great work so dear first to Silvio Berlusconi and now to Matteo Salvini.

You don’t need to be a submarine engineering genius to know why disaster is inevitable: first, the pillars would rest on a fault line that could start moving at any moment (but both the Banana and the Capitone, despite Smemoranda, have little memory the disastrous earthquake that destroyed Messina and Reggio in 1908); second, the strength of the currents due to the difference in height between the Ionian and Tyrrhenian; third, the risk of a ship hitting one of the pillars, considering that the strait is considered a permanent overtaking lane by the markets that compete to outdo each other and arrive first at the gauntlet represented by the banks of the strait at the height of the two opposing cities. I’ll stop here, even if an underwater structuralist always takes into account the storm of the century.

A possible alternative? The usual engineer (in Italy we have among the best in the world, just think of realities such as Tecnomare) could suggest a tunnel in the riverbed, a large tube suspended below sea level, sheltered from the waves and surface currents, from bison worse than those that sow death on the highways every day) and not very sensitive to telluric movements as only large plinths are sunk into the seabed to which the tie rods are fixed which keep the tunnel in a stable position, both vertically and horizontally.

But not even in this case can the greatest risk be eliminated, that of the assault by politicians and mafiosi to secure the bribe on the contracts.

The prophecy of Bezos has simplified things a bit, seeing only the use of scarce materials for the construction of the bridge, with increasingly higher costs to meet the demands of the gangs, but things do not change much on the intended purpose of the work, according to the two marpioni, the eighth wonder of the world.

