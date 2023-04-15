The bridge over the Strait of Messina will cost at least 15 billion euros. Such are the costs updated by the Executive to carry out the so controversial work that it has returned to the center of the plans for Italian infrastructures. The news is learned from the new Economic and Financial Document which contains some news regarding the connection between Calabria and Sicily, with the total expenditure to build the bridge which today would be close to 15 billion euros, 5 billion euros more than to the predictions made in the last project.

The costs of the Strait Bridge

In fact, this dates back to over 10 years ago and net of the updates necessary to bring the work up to date, the total cost of the infrastructure should be around these figures. In detail, at least 13.5 billion euros will be needed, with the budget which will then have to count on another 1.1 billion euros which will include the complementary works and the railway connections on both sides of the sea, in addition to the road infrastructures with the involvement of RFI (Reti Ferroviarie Italiane) and Anas respectively.

Fundraising hunt

At this point, Italy will have to find the funds, a very complicated game that could lead the Government to also involve the European institutions which, in the meantime, have already included the Bridge over the Strait of Messina in the Ten-T trans-European transport network, a move which could indicate how the EU would not be entirely against the birth of this work.

Where to find the funds

Obviously, the Government will not be able to rely on the funds of the PNRR, which are already earmarked for other interventions, but will, for example, be able to ask for help from the European Investment Bank or try to draw on European funds for development and cohesion. Alternatively, it will be necessary to find liquidity with specific allocations in the next Budget Law which will be drawn up in the autumn, or by asking for help from the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The match for the bridge over the Strait of Messina is therefore only at the beginning but the bill is already very high.