“We have kept the commitment made with the Sicilians, with the Calabrians, with the whole South. The bridge over the Strait is now law and tomorrow it will be a reality. A journey that my governments had begun and that the left had guilty of interrupting was completed We had promised that this time we would have achieved it and now the road has been traced. From today Italy is more united, Sicily is closer to Europe. Finally!”. Silvio Berlusconi writes it on social media, after the final approval in the Senate of the decree on the bridge over the Strait of Messina.