Bridge over the Strait of Messina, the executive project is postponed to 2025. Here’s why

Setback for the executive project of Bridge over the Strait of Messina which will be postponed to 2025, contrary to what was announced at the beginning of May by the CEO of the Strait of Messina, Pietro Ciucci, who had expected completion within the year. This is one of the salient points reported by Southern Gazettewhich emerged from the session of the Bridge commission, one of the most awaited since it was established by the Messina city council. The session turned into a high-level scientific conference, in which experts of different opinions had lively discussions, presenting data, formulas, calculations, curricula and publications. However, after more than five hours of discussions, the positions remained unchanged.

The merit of the commission, chaired by Pippo Trischitta – one of the most fervent supporters of the bridge, although now skeptical – was comparing experts with opposing views for the first time: those who collaborate directly or as consultants on the design of the Bridge and support its feasibility without hesitation, and those who have expressed doubts and perplexities, documenting the risks associated with construction in at least two reports sent to the Strait of Messina. «We are not technicians against the Bridge, we are independent technicians», declared the latter, introducing a long back and forth which led to complex technicalities for non-experts.