While the project for the bridge over the Strait continues, an important geologist intervenes on the issue and shows many doubts about this infrastructure on which the Meloni government and Minister Salvini in particular are focusing strongly. Mario Tozzi makes a comparison with that of Akashi in Japan: “It is – says the geologist Tozzi to La Stampa – del second longest suspension bridge in the world after the one on the Dardanelles in Istanbul. And it was designed and built to withstand a 7.5 Richter magnitude earthquake. While the one between Sicily and Calabria follows a 2016 project that could withstand a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. That is, the one assigned retrospectively to the 1908 earthquake which caused 100 thousand deaths. “But – continues Tozzi – the bridge was still under construction when a earthquake in Kobe caused 6 thousand deaths. For the geologist these are “perfect infrastructures placed, however, in areas that cannot accommodate them without risks. As we teach Vajont’s warning 60 years after the tragedy“.

And the expert also explains that an earthquake of that virulence between Sicily and Calabria would still cause a massacre in the area, given that the buildings they couldn’t withstand such a strong shock. The bridge over the Strait of Messina then it would only serve to “unite two cemeteries. Does it make sense – asks Tozzi – to invest public money (12 billion euros, the Akashi bridge cost around 3) to build the longest single-span bridge in the world, setting up a futuristic experimentation of design and materials, instead of anti-seismically rearrangingfirst, the territory of the Strait?”. Tozzi explains that the two towers of the project would be placed on the ground Cannitello it’s at Ganzirri. That is, two delicate areas for ecosystems, already protected at community level. Even if the new article 9 of the Constitution introduces precisely the protection of ecosystems. The Japanese after the earthquake also gave up on building the high-speed line on their bridge.

