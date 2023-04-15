Bridge over the Strait, the procedure for accessing the funds is not simple: here is plan B. The proposal

The reasons that push the Government to connect the Strait of Messina with a bridge are well-known. From Europe even it seems you want to finance it as a project considered strategic. The procedure for accessing the funds is not very simple and according to what is known is subject to a number of detailsfor example demonstrate that the construction of the bridge over the Strait is essential for the European corridors.



Obviously we are all rooting for the green light to be quickly reached for the construction of the bridge. But sometimes it would be interesting too have a plan B, i.e. an alternative in the event that the first hypothesis cannot be implemented. At this point I would like to suggest an alternative that would seem interesting to me is the involvement of our population through a company that collects subscriptions for shares through popular shareholders.

With this measure they could be formed a billionaire capital, for example € 5,000 per share for 1,000,000 sharesand we will have a third of the capital needed to start the works and subsequently and/or with further capital increases and/or with corporate bond issues for the final amount. Knowing full well that they are needed all necessary checks. Obviously all this will be repaid both with the listing of the shares on the stock exchange and with tolls (currently the ferries that transport people and vehicles are paid) ergo it should be an operation that pays for itself.

And the state? If the Government, through the competent Ministry, wants to be a partner and coordinate the work, I don’t see what the problem is, what matters is that there is no further impact on the public debt. Good planning, a little honesty and the involvement of many savers could be a way forward. Is it sometimes possible to propose something alternative and perhaps extendable to other initiatives?

Subscribe to the newsletter

