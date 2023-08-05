Bridge over the Strait, government towards farewell to the ceiling of 240,000 euros for manager salaries

The issue had already caused discussion last year. The rule to get around the ceiling of 240,000 euros gross for the annual salary of public managers had been included in the Aiuti bis decree, before the media clamor convinced the government, at the time led by Mario Draghi, to remedy it.

Now, according to reports from La Repubblica, the ceiling stop will return, even if only for some managers. The company responsible for building the bridge over the Strait of Messina will benefit from the exemption, if the text of the omnibus decree, which will end up on the table of the Council of Ministers next Monday, is confirmed.

The decision sparked a strong reaction from the opposition. “My grandmother used to say that the devil makes pots but not lids. Now it is said that the right builds bridges but… not roofs. Especially the salary ones. They say no to the minimum wage and then remove the cap on the salaries of the company’s managers for the Bridge on the Strait. Shame,” Pd deputy Emiliano Fossi wrote on Twitter.

“Meloni and Salvini’s willingness to grant a derogation from the salary ceiling for the top management of the Stretto di Messina Spa company is scandalous. The scenario is as follows: no basic income, no aid to families against the high cost of living, no support against the high cost of mortgages, interventions to reduce the cost of petrol, not even talking about it. This right does the only favors for the usual suspects and for those who already have it. Moreover, this choice confirms that Salvini doesn’t care about the infrastructure of the South. Not even of the useless and farcical bridge over the Strait. The minister is only interested in the bridging affair, with all its various divisions and prebends. A massacre, put up on the skin of the citizens and with their money ”, the comment of the deputy group leader of the M5s in the Chamber, Agostino Santillo.