We're back to talking about the Strait Bridge. And he does it again, it couldn't be otherwise, Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, one of the major promoters of this infrastructure. Together with the future of electric cars, it has become one of the macro-topics often discussed by the deputy prime minister, who spoke at Porta a Porta confirmed the government's plans: the foundation stone of the Strait Bridge will be laid in a few months.

“The objective is to lay the first stone for the Strait Bridge next summer – Salvini stated with conviction – We are talking about an infrastructure that represents an advantage and an incredible revolution for Sicily and Calabria because it will bring jobs, but according to the latest data from Open Economics the whole of Italy will benefit from it, with Lombardy being the Italian region that will have the greatest advantages cheap. It's a bridge that has been awaited for fifty years, and I will, if all goes well, have the pride of inaugurate the construction sites in the summer of this year“.