“When you make the Budget Law, many birds of ill omen fall, because either the financing for a bridge (the Strait Bridge, ed.) is there, or it isn’t. And since there will be, our goal is that the first train crosses the stable connection between Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Rome, Milan, Berlin and Stockholm in 2032″. This was announced by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salviniwho spoke at The Young Hope conference which took place in the morning.

Salvini’s announcement

“The Bridge over the Strait was created by a law dated December 1971, which means that the law that gives life to this connection will be 52 years old in a few months. The goal is to ensure that this 52nd birthday coincides with the economic coverage of the entire cost, which it must not exceed 12 billion over the next ten years, with a positive impact on the Italian, Sicilian and Calabrian gross domestic product far greater than the investment made – added the leader of the League – I am more than calm, I am satisfied with what we have achieved in these eleven months without working miracles“.

Funds from the EU

Accompanying Minister Salvini’s speech was the head of the coordination and planning unit of the general directorate of the European Commission which deals with mobility, Pierpaolo Septemberwho presented the European point of view regarding this infrastructure: “The Strait Bridge has been integrated into European maps since 2013, it is a European project and is a fundamental link in the corridor connecting Malta to Scandinavia. Compared to last year there has been a change of political pace which has once again put this infrastructure at the center of the political debate, today for example we are talking about a railway and road bridge whereas once upon a time it was only talked about from a road point of view. Already today the work is suitable for obtaining funds from the mechanism for connecting Europe, known as the Connecting Europe Facility”.