A bridge collapsed in Seelze near Hanover. According to initial information, a construction worker was killed.

Hanover – As from a report by Bild.de shows, a bridge collapsed in Seelze, a town near Hanover. Two construction workers have been trapped by a part of the bridge. According to the information, one of them died.

The second construction worker, who was also buried, was saved. As the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported that he was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Accident near Hanover: Bridge collapsed – fire brigade and police on duty

According to the newspaper, the structure was a pedestrian bridge that was under construction. It should be over the leash. As the newspaper reported, the component came loose when a six-ton ​​steel phylon was inserted and hit the two workers. According to the report for assembly, they were in the basket of a work platform.

The heavy pillar tore the lifting platform with it. Eyewitnesses told the picture that the workers wanted to save themselves with a jump down, but could not. To be on the safe side, they were roped in the basket. The cause of the accident is still unclear, the criminal investigation department is investigating.

Seelze near Hanover: Bridge collapsed – recovery of the surviving worker difficult

A spokesman for the Hanover Police Department said: “The fire brigade and police are deployed with a large number of personnel.” A rescue helicopter with an emergency doctor had also landed. Rescuing the worker is difficult.

In the summer of 2020, the old bridge over the Leine was torn down due to dilapidation. Now a new steel superstructure was to be placed on the still solid foundation structure. The accident did not occur in the area of ​​old property developers. The bridge is or was about to be completed.

In early May, a busy metro bridge in Mexico City collapsed when a train was passing over it. 23 people were killed and at least 49 were injured, some seriously.