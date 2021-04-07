Armin Laschet wants the “bridge lockdown” – the criticism is huge. Country leaders and the Chancellery are missing preparation. Somewhat surprisingly there is support from the south.

Update from April 6, 2021, 10:47 p.m .: Markus Söder welcomed the advance of his North Rhine-Westphalian colleague, CDU boss Armin Laschet, for a two to three-week hard lockdown and classified it as a connection to his own positions. It is important to get out of the loop through very consistent management in combating the corona pandemic.

“If I may put it that way, I have always represented this thesis, and so has the Chancellor,” said the CSU chairman and obvious competitor Laschets in the race for the Union parties’ candidacy for chancellor. “Everyone who takes part – I think it’s great because it reinforces the basis of those who advocate prudence and caution.” Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder expressed himself in the recorded ZDF program “Markus Lanz”, the excerpt showed on Tuesday evening in advance the “Today.” Journal”.

Bridge lockdown: Laschet earns ridicule – even a swipe from Merkel spokesman

Original article dated April 6, 2021: Düsseldorf / Berlin – Armin Laschet had repeatedly presented himself as a corona loosener until the emergency brake days. This was followed by an open scolding from the Chancellor and an Easter reflection by the NRW Prime Minister *. In the end there was the “bridge lockdown”: The CDU chief called for tough measures on Easter Monday until the vaccination rates in Germany rise. “If nothing happens, the numbers will rise dramatically,” he warned.

On the one hand, Laschet * introduced a new term into the debate and, now, at the side of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). On the other hand, he outlined a number of necessary steps – which, however, contained little new. The echo was largely bitter. The idea of ​​an early Corona summit also found few supporters. The Chancellery even gave a barely disguised swipe for this idea.

Laschet’s lockdown proposal poorly prepared? Bitter rejection from Merkel’s Chancellery

The federal government is “always ready for joint consultations,” said a government spokesman on Tuesday. However, there was one telling restriction: “The prerequisite is that they are well prepared.” Bad preparation was most recently a long-term accusation against federal and state governments *. It was precisely such a lack of substance in Laschet’s statements that several politicians had previously complained.

“As prime ministers, we are welcome to meet at any time, but something has to be on the table beforehand, which we then really decide together and, above all, implement all of them,” said Thuringia’s prime minister mirror. Ramelow reiterated his demand for a step-by-step plan from the Chancellery. The “current requests to speak” were “again patchwork and characterized by hectic pace,” he criticized.

CDU boss Armin Laschet wants to reposition himself with a “bridge lockdown” – and receives a lot of criticism. © political moments / Imago Images

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) also said he had “considerable doubts” about such a measure. The proposal leaves many questions unanswered. “Does Prime Minister Laschet want to close the daycare centers completely, including emergency care? Does he want to shut down the economy completely? How long and with what specific goal should the measures last? All of this is unclear, “said Weil in the direction of his official colleague from North Rhine-Westphalia and criticized:” Such suggestions contribute to people’s uncertainty, but do not help us to contain the infection process. “

Bridge Lockdown? Lauterbach warns of a new mistake: “Who should still believe us?”

SPD expert Karl Lauterbach praised the “The Right Questions” in the political talk on Sunday evening picture the term “bridge lockdown”, which is “apt” in his view. At the same time, however, he showed skepticism. “Who else should believe us?” He asked rhetorically. “If you do this bridge lockdown, then you have to be clear that it is only two or three weeks, if the R-value goes down, otherwise it will take longer.” The project is only useful if there is a moratorium on easing gives. The Saarland only started numerous openings in a “model project” on Tuesday.

Clear criticism also came from the Green health politician Janosch Dahmen. He called it in the Rheinische Post “It is worrying that Laschet’s reflection on Easter obviously only led to inventing a new name for a lockdown instead of finally taking action quickly and consistently.”

Laschet’s “thinking” became a laughing stock on Twitter: Twitter users posted loads of pictures on Tuesday of SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, who shook his head, or of Chancellor Merkel, who was laughing, using the hashtag “#Laschethatnachgedacht”. A satirical headline was also very popular: “Serious accident at Easter. 60-year-old injured while thinking. “

Lax in the criticism: lockdown push only stunt in the fight for chancellor? Söder’s CSU reacts cautiously

Meanwhile, the focus is still on the struggle for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor *. From the CSU of Laschet’s possible opponent Markus Söder there was a damper for the advance on Tuesday. According to CSU General Secretary Markus Blume, Bavaria is only in favor of bringing the Prime Minister’s Conference forward to this week if all federal states are generally ready to tighten the applicable Corona rules. Flower said on Sunday evening in that picture-Talk: “A new MPK is of no use if everyone is doing their own thing again afterwards. It is therefore very important that the federal states are ready to take further measures. ”

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized Laschet’s advance and suspected that it was the unresolved question of the candidacy for chancellor in the Union. Bridge lockdown is a nice word from the PR box, said Bartsch on Tuesday world. “But I would have liked to know what exactly is Armin Lasch proposing.” Ex-SPD Vice Ralf Stegner, like Lauterbach, warned of another hang-up game: “Bridge sounds positive, but until the vaccine has a wide effect, it can be a fairly long lockdown continuation, In any case, longer than the effect of a PR coup in the Union’s internal chancellor candidate competition lasts, ”he tweeted.

Bridge lockdown: Laschet names possible duration – and defends himself: “My suggestion was simple …”

Laschet responded to the comprehensive criticism on Tuesday morning – and at least specified the timeframe he had planned. Steps would have to be prepared in the next three weeks, “then you can go into the time in which you can open carefully,” said Laschet in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. Except for the reference to the Luca app, however, he added a few specific ideas: “My suggestion was simply to bring down the incidence again with an effort,” said Laschet.

The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier, however, supported the initiative of his party leader. “I think Armin Laschet’s proposals are sensible,” said Bouffier on Tuesday. The current situation is “uncertain”, the intensive care units have less and less capacity. The Hessian also advocated an earlier summit. This also makes sense because in many countries school would start again next Monday. “It would therefore be right if we agreed in advance nationwide how to deal with the schools due to the current pandemic situation,” emphasized Bouffier. (AFP / fn / dpa)

