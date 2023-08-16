Home page World

Martina Lippl

Storms in South Tyrol transform streams into natural forces. Water masses with debris and mud simply tear bridges away. © Screenshot Twitter/LFVSuedtirol

Tyrol and South Tyrol have again been hit by severe storms. A massive thunderstorm front moved over Austria and Italy.

Sulden – Heavy rain and heavy gusts of wind swept across South Tyrol (Italy) and Tyrol (Austria) on Tuesday evening (15 August). Numerous mudflows went down in the west and east. Streams turned into forces of nature. Mud and boulders made their way down into the valley.

Storm in South Tyrol: Even the bridge is swept away by the water masses

The Rosimbach in the village of Sulden accumulated to a height of five to six meters, reports the Italian news channel RAI. Up to 50 liters of rain per square meter had fallen in a short time. The consequences were devastating: the otherwise rather small creek swelled, carried rocks and masses of earth and simply tore down several bridges. The mudflow is said to have had a width of up to 100 meters. In Italy, a village had to be evacuated on August 13 because of a mudslide.

South Tyrol: Heavy storms turn Bach into a force of nature

According to a spokesman for the Sulden mountain rescue service, the Rosimbach carried up to 8,000 cubic meters of mud and debris. Videos by the South Tyrol fire brigade show how the brook plowed through the landscape inexorably.

Severe weather in South Tyrol: Mountain rescue must bring hikers to safety in an emergency

In South Tyrol there were mudflows in Sulden, Martell, Lüsen, the Gadertal and the Ahrntal. The fire departments were required. Five hikers were stuck in Sulden because of the rubble, reports RAI. The way into the valley was inaccessible for the group. The Sulden Mountain Rescue rushed to their aid. In Martell, the volunteer fire department brought four people from the Murmured area to safety. According to media reports, around 200 people in Lüsen were without electricity.

South Tyrolean weather expert explains storm phenomenon

The South Tyrolean state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin warned Twitter: “Some thunderstorms are brewing today in the hot, muggy air, which will only move on slowly due to the low altitude wind. In this way, large amounts of rain can accumulate in a short time, as recently in Sulden Madritsch with more than 50 l/m2 within just one hour.” According to the meteorologist, 1500 lightning bolts were counted within three hours in South Tyrol.

The extreme weather will apparently remain in South Tyrol for the next few days. “We are at the beginning of the last big #heatwave of summer 2023,” tweeted Peterlin. In the coming days, the weather expert predicts highs of around 35 degrees. Huge hail was already thundering from the sky in South Tyrol. Local reporters warned of life-threatening projectiles. A tornado is said to have been sighted near Jesolo. Videos of the weather phenomenon are spectacular.

Storms also caused damage in Tyrol

Heavy thunderstorms caused flooding, mudslides and landslides in Tyrol, reports the Austrian weather portal wetter.at. In the Stubaital, after the violent thunderstorms, a bridge in Fulpmes was swept away by the water masses.

Severe weather in Tyrol: After heavy thunderstorms, there were mudslides and floods. A bridge was also torn down. © Screenshot Facebook/FW Fulpmes/Neustift

In the Kaunertal, around 3 p.m., a mudslide went off at the level of the “Rödgarten” channel on the Kaunertal Glacier Road, reports the Austrian police. “No vehicles or people were buried,” the press release said. The road was cleared again around 7 p.m. A stream in the area of ​​the Oberiss-Alm turned into a raging torrent. 17 people could no longer cross the Oberrissbach, the police said. The mountain rescue and fire brigade brought them down into the valley.

In Kirchbichl (Kufstein), a tree fell over due to the storm and hit a moving car. The 18-year-old at the wheel of the car suffered minor injuries. According to the police, there was serious damage to the car itself. Several storms also caused damage in Germany. (ml)