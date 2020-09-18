Highlights: Bridge in Bihar’s Kishanganj before inauguration

Due to rising water level of Kanakai River, part of the bridge collapsed

Incident near Gowabari village, increased problems for villagers

The people of the village were forced to move through the river

Kishanganj

A bridge built at a cost of crores in Kishanganj, Bihar has fallen before the inauguration. It is being told that due to rising water level of Kanakai river, this bridge built on it fell. There is the whole matter of the village of Gowabari. Right now there was no movement from this bridge. It is being told that the construction work of Approach Road was going on, the bridge was going to be inaugurated as soon as it was completed. The fall of the bridge has increased the problems of the villagers.

It is being told that the flood situation in many areas of Kishanganj is serious. Meanwhile the water level of Kanakai river is continuously increasing. Due to which part of an under-construction bridge near Gowabari village collapsed. Due to the rapid flow of the river, erosion began to increase in the surrounding area, which also affected the bridge under construction and a part of the bridge fell before the inauguration.

It is being told that there was some movement of people on the approach approach of the bridge under construction, but due to falling part of the bridge, people are now passing through the water. Because of which their difficulties have increased. According to the information, the construction of this bridge had cost more than crores of rupees. Approach road adjacent to the bridge was about to be inaugurated after the construction work.