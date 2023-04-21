Bridge hospital crisis | Husi’s CEO mourns the crisis speech: “You can come to my door if you’re worried”

Hus CEO Matti Bergendahl hopes that the personnel would rather come to his door than contact the media.

Huss The labor shortage concerning the Bridge Hospital is difficult, admits the CEO of Hus Matti Bergendahl.

HS news on Thursday from the discount room of the new Siltasairaila. Many experienced nurses have resigned, and those who remain are even more burdened.

Due to the shortage of nurses, six to eight of the sixteen operating theaters have been open.

Emergency patients are prioritized, but patients with appointments are also operated on, says Bergendahl.

“In March, 571 surgeries were performed at Siltasairaala, of which 409, or 72 percent, were emergency surgeries.”

Even if the Bridge Hospital temporarily focuses only on emergency patients, according to Bergendahl, it is not relevant, because there are a total of 93 operating theaters in the Meilahti area, where other patients can be operated on if necessary.

“Thus, we do the best we can to treat planned and on-call patients, if the situation requires it.”

At Siltasairaal, according to the employees interviewed by HS earlier, the staff has been informed that the “summer closure” this year at worst means that all surgeries with an appointment have been canceled from the beginning of April until September.

The shortage of nurses in key positions has led to long surgery queues for months, as it already started at Töölö Hospital, which preceded Siltasairaala.

If All 16 operating theaters at Siltasairaal are planned to be opened, but more staff must be hired. According to Bergendahl, about 36 new nurses are needed for the eight halls.

“The situation is difficult, but I believe that we will be able to recruit nurses.”

How to attract new nurses to the hospital is still under consideration, but one way is money.

“Among other things, the aim is to use salary supplements and they have been used.”

If staff cannot be recruited, according to Bergendahl, the matter must be rethought. Purchase services from the private sector may be taken as additional help.

When The Bridge Hospital was opened, musculoskeletal surgery, traumatology and neurosurgery moved there from Töölö Hospital. In many departments, work tasks and practical arrangements that have been found to be good have been changed. This has led to nurses being given responsibility for new groups of patients.

One nurse said in the HS story that they have not been properly trained to care for new patients. He said this in the story: “We have tried to google what these patients are and how they are treated”.

According to Bergendahl, this is absolutely unacceptable.

“It seems really surprising that we would have such a situation where we have to google.”

According to Bergendahl, the incident shows that there are initial difficulties in the operation, and that there has not been enough discussion with the personnel.

“We have not yet completely succeeded in smoothing the cooperation between the departments.”

In the new practical problems have also been revealed at the hospital. Nurses cannot park their cars near the hospital, and the hospital has not been provided with a lockable bike park.

Bergendahl has not heard about the bicycle parking problem, but attempts have already been made to solve the parking lot problem.

“After all, we still have 130 places available at Töölö Hospital, but the distance of a kilometer from there to here has been perceived as difficult.”

According to Bergendahl, Hus has negotiated with Biomedicum about getting 120 additional places and is waiting for the shareholders’ decision on the matter.

of Bergendahl according to it is wrong to say that Siltasairaala has sunk into a state of decline, because its operation has not even properly started yet.

He also hopes that things would be worked through inside the hospital, with the supervisors.

“I see it as sad if it is felt that the only way to influence is through the media. I prefer to come directly to my door if something worries me.”

“It sounds like if our staff are describing things like that, they haven’t had their voices heard here.”

HS has received direct contacts from the staff already in the days of Töölö Hospital. They also say that there have been repeated attempts to bring the problems to the management’s attention.

According to Bergendahl, the comments also reflect the fatigue of the staff. The corona years, last year’s industrial struggle and the new premises have brought many challenges.

“I don’t blame the media, but if the media asks if you feel that you have problems, then it also gives you the opportunity to say this. I would hope that good and positive things would also be asked.”

