Bridge hospital crisis | Helsinki’s most expensive hospital immediately went into discount mode: “Cries and vomits already when coming to work”

Helsinki’s most expensive hospital also lacks nurses in intensive care units, bed wards and the emergency room.

“Several experienced nurses have resigned. The younger, more inexperienced ones are on long Burn-out sick leaves,” describes the day-to-day life of Siltasairaila’s intensive care unit nurse.

He calculates that there is a shortage of 40–60 nurses in the unit alone.

Many others use the word “chaotic” to describe the operation of the new hospital.

Silta Hospital has limited access to surgeries by appointment due to a shortage of nurses, but the shortage is much wider than the operating theatres.

There is also a shortage of intensive care nurses, nurses from the emergency room, X-ray nurses, nurses from bed wards, and anesthesiologists. Dozens, and even this list is probably not enough.

There are doctors who operate, but it is feared that they too will soon go private when they cannot do their work properly due to a shortage of nurses.

The shortage has gradually worsened in the previous Töölö hospital, but now in the new premises it has exploded.

We interviewed five professionals from different parts of the hospital. The story has also used answers to HS’s survey, which included names and contact information. HS does not publish the names of most because they are afraid of consequences in the workplace.

Orthopedist Jyrki Kankare says that the start of the pandemic and the introduction of the information system Apot caused an upward trend in the surgery queues. The situation will be most affected by the accelerated layoff of nurses at Töölö hospital from autumn 2021.

“Now then, no one is taken from the surgery line for surgery other than through the emergency room,” he says.

Nurses justify their earlier departures with the same reasons as in many other hospitals: low salary compared to the demands of the work, dissatisfaction with senior management, desire to advance in their career, lack of appreciation.

Just before the move to Siltasairaila, a lot of experienced people left at once, about twenty from the intensive care units alone.

In almost every department, work tasks and practical arrangements that have been found to be good have been changed against the will of the employees.

Nurses have been given responsibility for new groups of patients, in their opinion, without proper orientation. Thus, even if anesthesiologists who are familiar with orthopedics also treat neurosurgical patients.

“We were told at the end of the week that we will start treating urology patients in the recovery room as well. Tuesday was the first. We have tried to google what these patients are and how they are treated,” says the nurse.

“It sucks that we have to learn a lot of new things with non-existent resources,” says another.

Hus has promised this week that orientation to new tasks will be improved. Those who transfer to Siltasairail from elsewhere are rewarded.

With power Transfers for emergency care to patients in another specialty used to happen rarely and only for the sick. Now the nurse says that there have been more than 150 such transfer shifts in her unit in two months.

“I am concerned about patient safety. A person can be killed with powerful small actions, if you haven’t received detailed instructions on what to follow for any group of patients,” says the nurse.

Even without transfers, the staff at the site is absolutely minimal. The nurse says, for example, that several patients have had to be given strong sleeping pills just because there haven’t been enough professionals to monitor them staying still. These have been patients in a state of confusion (delirium).

In the emergency room, we are also worried about the patients. The professional writes that, especially at night, it can take hours after registration before anyone has time to glance at the patient.

Although the new facilities are expensive and fancy, many practical things are planned contrary to what the nurses think is reasonable.

Some have left for everyday reasons. In Meilahti, parking spaces are really tight, when coming to the morning shift you should come to work, for example, 45 minutes early just to have time to queue for a space. Locked bicycle parking did not materialize, nurses’ bicycles were lost to thieves as soon as the hospital opened.

“For example, at Porvoo hospital, parking spaces are free and there is a free bus shuttle from Helsinki to Porvoo for doctors,” one nurse describes his thoughts at the wheel.

Now those who quit leave because of sheer exhaustion. Those who responded to the survey describe the work as too much, although many agree to overtime.

“The professional demands of the work increase, the number of mistakes increases, there is no time to take breaks, you do not recover from work, coping and private life suffer, illnesses and diseases arise from stress,” lists the nurse.

Health and safety representative Teija Turunen estimates that the situation cannot be solved by anything other than increasing the number of professionals.

“Experienced people have a big burden when they have to constantly familiarize themselves with the job, sometimes without a common language. When they are left out, young people are left without protection and have to make too serious decisions before they have the skills to do so. Then we’re in a situation where we’re already crying and throwing up on the bus when we get to work.”

Turunen still speaks beautifully of his own previous work as an anesthesiologist. The fault is not in the work itself, but in the stressful conditions.

“The work is interesting, mentally rewarding and versatile.”

Orthopedist Kankare says that the issue will not be resolved without significant political decisions.

“First of all, we should admit that the situation is a disaster. The Titanic has already sunk, here we are mainly trying to save even someone floating on a lifebuoy before freezing to death,” he says.