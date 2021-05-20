The strict 9-day confinement that would begin in the next few hours could also include dictation of face-to-face classes in the City. Although it has not yet been defined, the Buenos Aires government is analyzing what decision to take given the determination of the national government to move towards restrictions similar to those of March 20 last year, In order to lower the number of infections, which this Thursday was 35,884 new cases.

In this way, in the next few hours at the headquarters of the City Government, in Parque Patricios, the suspension of face-to-face classes could be decided, also in the Primary school. Until this morning, it was being evaluated to return to full virtuality to secondary school, which is working in the bimodality.

In the analysis carried out in Uspallata, it has to do with the fact that, if the version of reinstating Monday, May 24 as a bridge holiday with Tuesday 25, would only be three working days for the dictation of face-to-face classes next week, a direct space that would cause a considered minor impact.

In addition, before the imminence of a new Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) With its sights set once again on the AMBA, which continues to be the area of ​​the country with the highest concentration of infections due to population density, the Buenos Aires government considers that the three-day suspension of face-to-face classes is a “logical” measure in depending on the epidemiological situation, which shows a rebound in the number of infections in recent days, after several days of decline.

If the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta finally decides to stop the face-to-face classes for three days, it would also be a gesture of dialogue, after the fight with Nación over the face-to-face teaching of classes, which ended with a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Town.

