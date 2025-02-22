The Minister of Transportation, Oscar Puente, has ruled out this Saturday that his ministry will undertake the burial works of the railways as it passes through cities such as Palencia, Villarreal (Castellón), Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) or Granada because ” There are no economic resources “to undertake them all for their high cost.

“My commitment is with rationality and the possible,” said Puente in response to the questions of journalists in Palencia, where he has participated in a debate in the framework of the Autonomous Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León.

Puente explained that in Spain there are signed protocols to make undergrounds in multiple sites for 40,000 million euros, but that “there is not enough money to undertake them” all.

“At the moment I commit to what is feasible. 40,000 million euros in undergrounds in Spain are impossible,” the minister has reaffirmed.

“It cannot be done in Valladolid, of course I doubt that it will be done in Palencia, and Villarreal, Talavera de la Reina or Granada is not going to be done,” said the minister, who explained that in all those cities there were signed protocols and are not going to be done for this shortage of resources.

In this line, he added that signing protocols is “very easy”, but then you have to put the resources, tender the projects and do the works.

Although, it has pointed out that the Ministry will resort to the undergrounds in cases where it is the best technical solution and have economic viability, although it has repeated below that a underground is hardly the best technical solution and much less from the point of economic view.

“It is very difficult to eliminate the roads as it passes through a city because the cost is very large and added in the whole of Spain makes it very difficult for the underground to be carried out,” he concluded.

On the high -speed works to Cantabria that Adif is executing at the north departure of Palencia, has asked the neighbors to continue with the works and not put at risk the European funds that require their completion in June 2026.

“It makes no sense to hinder the works and put its completion in time at risk,” said bridge that has apologized for the discomforts that are caused but has trusted that common sense impersonates and the continuation of the works can be unlocked so that High speed arrives in Cantabria.