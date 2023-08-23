Railroad was being built over the structure; rescue operations are underway

At least 17 workers died after a bridge in the city of Sairang, in northeastern India, collapsed on Wednesday (23.Aug.2023). The incident took place during construction of a railway over the structure, Mizoram State Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on X (formerly Twitter). also by social networkthe country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stated that “rescue operations are ongoing and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected”.

Read too: