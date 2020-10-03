AT difference from Ukraine French forecasters do not delight their citizens with forecasts: heavy rains and gusts of wind hit the southern departments of France on Friday, the most serious situation was in the Alpes-Maritimes.

As reported meteo.orange.fr, near the commune of Saint-Martin-Vesuby due to bad weather, a road bridge collapsed.

According to preliminary data, one of the spans of the bridge could not withstand the sharply increased flow of the Boreon River, which originates from the lake of the same name in the mountains. The publication does not specify whether anyone was injured as a result of the accident, but points to serious damage to houses downstream.

“Air traffic is currently disrupted due to weather conditions, but the airport is open“, – informs the administration of Nice airport.

Passengers are urged to follow the flight schedule on the air harbor website, according to which in recent hours, departures and arrivals were carried out, although in some cases there were delays. Several flights from Corsica have been canceled.

“In the next few hours, the situation will be very difficult, we expect precipitation, which could break records,” warned the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes Bernard Gonzalez on the air of Franceinfo radio. Earlier, he called on mayors located on the territory of the department of cities to take additional security measures, in connection with which large shopping centers were closed, trains were suspended in the afternoon, and classes in educational institutions were canceled.

According to radio France Bleu, by the evening of Friday, October 2, more than 8 thousand homes were without electricity, most of them in the communes of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, Belvedere and Roquebillère. Rescuers have conducted more than 200 operations and are now looking for four people who went missing during the rampant disaster.

The meteorological service Meteo France predicts 150-250 mm of precipitation by Saturday morning, in some places up to 450 mm. The service has declared the highest “red” weather level in the Alpes-Maritimes department, while eight other departments from the south to the central part of the country, as well as in two departments of Brittany in the west, have issued an orange alert.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in Saturday, October 3, some rain is possibleь in the Kiev region, the wind speed these days is about 10 meters per second. During the day, in western Ukraine it will get warmer to 20-22 degrees, in the southern regions it is expected to reach 23 above zero.

