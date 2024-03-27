The six workers missing following the accident that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore yesterday are presumed dead. The US Coast Guard made this known by announcing the suspension of the search for survivors. The six missing people were engaged in repair work. Among them are citizens of Guatemalan and Mexican origin.

The bridge was struck by “a large vessel” and collapsed into the Patapsco River. The US Coast Guard is examining thirteen damaged containers – some containing potentially hazardous materials – that were aboard the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to a US government document obtained by CNN, citing also a US official familiar with the facts.

The damaged containers, “some with contents that concern Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or hazardous materials (HAZMAT)” are being examined by an elite Coast Guard team, according to a memo from the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The container ship – the Singapore-flagged Dali – caught fire and sank. According to maritime traffic monitoring sites, the ship, which set sail just before 1am local time, six in the morning in Italy, was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka.