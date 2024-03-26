The bridge Francis Scott Key of Baltimorein the American state of Marylandcollapsed during the night between 25 and 26 March 2024 due to the impact with a cargo ship flying the flag of Singapore. Two people were rescued, but one died after being admitted to hospital. The accident occurred around1:30 in the morning (6:30 in Italy). Currently, six people are missing.

Baltimore bridge collapse

The ship had reported to having lost propulsion while leaving the port and had warned the Maryland authorities of the risk of collision with the bridge. The impact with the pylon caused the long steel arch continuous girder bridge to collapse 2,632 m.

VIDEO of the Baltimore, Maryland bridge collapse

Rescue teams have confirmed the presence of submerged vehicles in the Patapsco River, but it is not yet clear how many there are. At the time of the bridge collapse, there was a group of workers on the facility, but the exact number was not specified by the Maryland Secretary of Transportation.

Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

The workers were carrying out repairs to the road surface when the merchant ship Dali hit a pylon, causing the bridge to collapse. Some vehicles, including a Tirfell into the water and were identified by the firefighters' sonars.

The ship Dali, involved in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, appears to have lost power and to be gone off course shortly before impact with one of the bridge pylons. In a video from security cameras, the freighter can be seen loaded with containers headed for Colombo Sri Lanka, emitting a column of dark smoke before the accident. The power loss appears to have occurred at 01:24:32 local timelasting approximately 60 seconds.

A minute later, the ship emits black smoke. The lights went out again two minutes before impact. The collision occurs at 01:28:44about half an hour after leaving the port of Baltimore, and the bridge collapses four seconds later. A large slick of diesel fuel was reported in the Baltimore River.

Baltimore Bridge, characteristics

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, also known as the Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge, was a bridge at continuous steel arch girder which crossed the Patapsco River and the Port of BaltimoreMaryland.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

It was part of the Maryland Route 695 and was an important connection in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Built starting from 1972 and opened to traffic on March 23, 1977the bridge was dedicated to Francis Scott Keyauthor of the American national anthem.

The main span, long 366 meters, was the third longest in the world among those with a continuous girder. The total length of the collapsed bridge was 2,632 meters.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore Map

It was the outermost of Baltimore Harbor's three toll crossings and constituted the last connection of Interstate 695, completing a two-decade project. While signed as part of I-695, it was officially considered part of Maryland Route 695.