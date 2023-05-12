Bridge collapse | Those injured in Tapiola were lucky in the accident – A fall just one meter higher would have been more critical, says the specialist

Falling is one of the most common types of accidents in Finland.

Thursday In the Tapiola bridge collapse in Espoo, 27 people were injured, elementary school eighth graders and one teacher. People had fallen from about five meters and suffered mainly upper and lower limb injuries.

Hus announced on Fridaythat more than half of the injured have already made it home from the hospital.

A small piece of luck in the unfortunate accident was that people were walking across the bridge, so they probably fell on their feet, says the specialist in orthopedics and traumatology Antti Riuttanen. He works in the emergency department of Tampere University Hospital (Tays) as the doctor in charge of the trauma line.

Falling on one’s feet from five meters does not immediately threaten one’s life, says Riuttanen.

“Life-threatening injuries are almost always head or chest injuries. Although the injuries are not necessarily life-threatening when falling on one’s feet, the consequences can still be really unpleasant.”

Riuttanen the consequences of falling depend above all on three things: How high a person falls, which part of the body hits the falling platform first and what kind of platform it is. In addition, how heavy a person is has an effect.

When a person falls on their feet, the injuries are generally on the feet. This can mean fractures or other injuries to the heels, ankles, lower shins or thighs. With bad luck, there can also be fractures in the trunk, says Riuttanen.

The prognosis for fracture healing depends on the type of fracture, but in general limb fractures recover in months.

“Ossification usually takes 2-3 months in a problem-free case. Even after this, there may be prolonged swelling or exertional pain. The vast majority of injured patients fully recover a year after the accident at the latest,” states Riuttanen.

Fractures in children heal much faster than in adults. Recovery time increases the closer you get to adulthood. However, even a teenager gets better very quickly compared to an adult, Riuttanen states.

“At drop height has a huge impact on what kind of consequences a fall has,” says Riuttanen.

If the fall occurs from more than six meters, or in children more than twice his height, for example in Tays, this is considered a sign of so-called high injury energy. In this case, the patient’s arrival is basically prepared in such a way that he may have life-threatening injuries or at least his injuries often require surgical treatment.

“But the part of the body that hits the platform first has a big effect. For example, falling from five meters is a completely different matter if the head hits the platform first than if the person lands on their feet.”

The importance of the body part can be seen in the fact that even just falling on flat ground can cause serious injuries if the head hits the ground first.

Accidents are the fourth most common cause of death in Finns, and the most common type of accident in all age groups is falls and falls, according to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) from the website.

When a person falls, they are often, so to speak, unprotected, and that is why so many serious injuries may also result from falling. For example, in a crash, the safety equipment of modern cars and the use of seat belts protect people at least to some extent, says Riuttanen.

Although falling is estimated to be more common than falling, according to Riuttanen, falling is also a very common cause of serious injury. In Tays’ trauma register, falls make up about a third, and every tenth patient has fallen from a height of at least three meters, he says. The number of serious injuries is monitored in the trauma register.

“In Finland, common causes of falls in the winter are, for example, falling from the roof when we have been shoveling snow. A common reason is also, for example, a ladder failing from below. Compared to these, however, it is clearly more common to fall on the stairs when intoxicated, for example.”

Although fall accidents are common, an accident like the Tapiola bridge collapse is very rare in Finland. A major alarm was given about the accident. Unusually for example, the fact that a lot of people were injured makes what happened.