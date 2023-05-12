Bridge collapse in Espoo | The police are continuing the investigation by questioning those involved – these cases are still open

For example, it is not yet known whether there were too many people on the bridge or whether there was an unnoticeable defect. According to some speculations, the children jumped from the bridge.

Espoo The investigation into the Tapiola bridge collapse will properly begin on Friday, when the police will begin questioning those who were at the scene of the accident.

Crime Commissioner of the West Uusimaa Police Jyrki Kallio said on Thursday that some of those interrogated are minors, so their guardians are also with them.

On Thursday morning, a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed near the shopping center Ainoa, which 45 people were crossing. The collapsed metal bridge is located on the footpath crossing Itätuulenkuja.

27 people were injured in the accident. They were eighth-graders and one of their teachers on a class trip from Kalasatama elementary school.

The fall was about five meters, and the fallers were left on top of the collapsed walkways.

The children mainly suffered upper and lower limb injuries, such as wrist, thigh and ankle fractures. No one was seriously injured, but some of the injuries required surgery.

Police is investigating the events as suspected injuries and causing danger, but on Thursday there were no suspects yet. Crime titles can still change.

The Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) and the Regional Administration Office (avi) are also participating in the investigations. According to Otkes, the accident occurred when two transverse girders fell, after which the bridge’s walkways collapsed down.

I took the lead researcher Kai Valonen said on Thursday evening that the fallen beams have been recovered. Otkes examines the beams and finds out what the footbridge was designed to withstand and whether it was implemented correctly.

I took the communications manager Tiina Bieber said earlier that a normal investigation takes half a year to a year. Otkes has never investigated a similar footbridge accident before.

Espoo according to the city the bridge it builds is the city’s responsibility. Renta Telineet built the bridge for the city in 2021.

The company’s CEO Jarno Tuurin according to the bridge was last inspected a week ago on Friday, and no structural problems were found.

According to Tuuri, the bridge as a public thoroughfare should be able to withstand a crowded load. According to him, Otkes will in time take a position on how much weight the bridge should have taken. Tuuri didn’t want to guess what the conditions were like on the bridge at the time of the accident.

For example, it is not yet known whether there were too many people on the bridge or whether there was an unnoticeable defect.

According to some speculations, the children jumped from the bridge. However, there is no certainty about this.