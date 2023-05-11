Bridge collapse in Espoo | The builder of the crash bridge explains what probably caused the accident: “We hadn’t noticed anything”

The temporary bridge that collapsed in Espoo’s Tapiola was built by the city of Espoo by Konevuokraamo Renta, says Renta Telineide’s CEO.

Espoo in Tapiola a collapsed temporary bridge According to HS information, the developer is the city of Espoo.

The bridge itself was built by Konevuokraamo Renta, confirms the CEO of Renta Telinein Jarno Tuuri. According to him, the bridge was commissioned by the city of Espoo.

According to Tuuri, similar situations where a temporary bridge collapses are really rare.

“This is a serious and evil place,” he states.

Communication director of the city of Espoo Johanna Pajakoski could not yet confirm at half past twelve in the day whether it is a bridge built by the city.

I got lucky according to, in practice, the support structures and beams of the crash bridge are completely intact, i.e. no damage has been detected. Therefore, according to him, the collapse is probably due to the fact that the fastenings for binding the levels have failed.

According to Tuuri, all bridges made by Renta in the Tapiola construction site will now be checked and, if necessary, further strengthened.

According to him, Renta’s project manager is currently on site, where the matter is being investigated with the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) and the regional administration agency.

For now Tuuri does not want to go into more detail speculating what the conditions were like on the bridge when it collapsed. According to him, we now have to wait for the authorities’ investigation to be completed.

“You have to remember that big earthworks and house demolitions are being done next to the construction site. All this can cause a certain kind of material fatigue,” says Tuuri.

HS said earlier on Thursdaythat the residents of the area have described the temporary bridge as being dangerous and rickety for a long time.

However, no such complaints have reached Tuuri’s ears. According to him, the bridge has been checked in accordance with the law every week, and no deviations of any kind have been detected.

“We have not noticed anything of the type that would indicate a bridge collapse.”

SEVERAL people were injured on Thursday morning in Tapiola, Espoo, when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed

27 people were injured in the accident, most of whom were eighth-graders from Kalasatama elementary school.

The students were on their way to the art museum Emma in Tapiola when the temporary, plywood-based footbridge collapsed. The students fell from a height of several meters.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident.

The accident site is located in Itätuulenkuja next to shopping center Ainoa. There is a construction site there, for which a temporary footbridge had been erected.