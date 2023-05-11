Thursday, May 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bridge collapse in Espoo | Residents say: The pedestrian bridge has seemed dangerous for a long time

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bridge collapse in Espoo | Residents say: The pedestrian bridge has seemed dangerous for a long time

Espoo|Bridge collapse in Espoo

Readers from Espoo tell HS that the bridge has seemed rickety for a long time.

Thursday The temporary overpass that collapsed in Espoo’s Tapiola is described as having been in a dangerous and rickety condition for a long time.

Readers who have contacted the editorial office of HS say that a large number of people have been crossing the bridge every day, and it has been swaying suspiciously. There have been several contacts.

“The bridge built of plywood sheets and pipes has felt wobbly for a year and a half,” says a resident of Espoo, who lives nearby.

“Now it’s sad that I never took the matter forward.”

One the reader describes to HS that there have been “soft spots” on the bridge.

“The bridge has had thin wooden boards, and they’ve had soft spots that feel like they’re going to give out when you step on them.”

According to one news tip, the bridge was already at the breaking point on Wednesday.

See also  Baerbock and US Secretary of State Blinken make allegations against Russia

“The bridge already felt dangerous when I walked across it yesterday. The plywood flexed downwards a lot and it was scary to walk on. It’s a wonder nothing was done before something like this happened.”

Espoo the city’s director of communications Johanna Pajakoski could not yet confirm at half past twelve in the day whether it is a bridge built by the city.

He also could not say which construction company might be responsible for the bridge.

He tells HS that the investigation into the situation is currently underway.

In an accident is about the collapse of a footbridge near a construction site. The place of the accident is on Itätuulenkuja in Espoo’s Tapiola, next to the shopping center Ainoa.

The collapsed bridge was a pedestrian bridge with a plywood base that was in general use. 27 people have been injured in the accident.

According to HS, many of the injured are schoolchildren from Kalasatama elementary school. School children have fallen from a height of several meters after the footbridge collapsed during the construction site. The injuries of those who fell are of varying degrees, some are also seriously injured.

See also  Carice van Houten: 'I am currently mainly a mother and I am not always challenged in that situation'

Most of the injured have been taken to hospitals, informed Hus. Most of the injuries are broken limbs. No one’s life is in danger.

Patients have been referred to four different hospitals. The hospitals are Husin Siltasairaala, Uusi children’s hospital and Peijas and Jorvi.

#Bridge #collapse #Espoo #Residents #pedestrian #bridge #dangerous #long #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science and Technology – The “dangers” of Artificial Intelligence, according to one of its creators

Science and Technology - The "dangers" of Artificial Intelligence, according to one of its creators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result