Bridge collapse in Espoo | I took the preliminary information: This was the exact cause of the collapse

Otkes says that already in the preliminary investigation it was possible to determine why the bridge collapsed.

Bridge accident the probable cause in Espoo’s Tapiola is already known to the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes). In the accident, two transverse beams fell, after which the bridge’s longitudinal metal walkways collapsed.

At the ends of the fallen crossbars was Otkes’ leading researcher Kai Valonen including contortions. The bridge collapsed because the beams could not withstand the load and their ends buckled.

“It could be concluded on the spot,” says Valonen.

In collapsed the bridge had two cross beams. According to Valonen, the ends of the beams had fastening parts showing damage and bending. Due to warping and bending, the cross beams fell in the wind.

The actual passageway of the bridge is thus formed by the longitudinal metal rails in relation to the direction of travel. According to Valonen, these rallies were attached to fallen transverse beams with metal “claws” or hooks.

But these fasteners did not fail, the ends of the crossbars bent.

Were the structures possibly missing some bolts ensuring strength?

“One of the things we need to figure out is where the bolts should be and what their meaning is,” says Valonen.

Fresh after the accident, the question of the bridges being shaky or sagged came up. Otkesin Valonen emphasizes that the sagging of the plywood on top of the bridge deck did not affect the load-bearing capacity of the bridge.

“The plywood is on top of the bridge deck just to make it smoother to walk on the bridge. Plywood is therefore not related to collapse.”

Was the warping of the crossbars due to metal fatigue? Were the failed structures too worn for their purpose?

“The parts are universal parts, from which you can build anything at any time. There are certainly very used parts among them. It’s clear that they don’t get better with use,” says Valonen.

Crash bridge according to Renta Telineine, which took care of them, the structures were last inspected last Friday. Otkes finds out how thorough these inspections have been.

“But the inspection does not show if the strength of the structure is not sufficient. It may be that the damage is not visible to the eye, but the structure can break down if a load is applied to it.”

In addition to individual structures, the Tapiola accident also spawned broader investigations. Now, according to Valonen, we need to familiarize ourselves with how the bridge is designed and how much heavy excavating the bridge is thought to withstand.

It must be investigated whether the bridge was durable enough for its purpose and whether it was built correctly. This therefore requires strength calculations and, according to Valonen, “engineering work”.

“It is also unclear what the official supervision has been like.”