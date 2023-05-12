Bridge collapse in Espoo | Hus: More than half of the injured have made it home

Ten patients are still being treated in Husi hospitals.

Over half of the injured in the bridge collapse in Espoo on Thursday have been discharged from the hospital, says Hus. Seven injured people received injuries that required surgical treatment in the accident.

A total of 24 patients had to be hospitalized on Thursday. 10 people are still hospitalized, Hus informs. Seven of them are being treated at the Uude Children’s Hospital, two at the Bridge Hospital and one at the Peijas Hospital.

Thursday morning near the shopping center Ainoa in Espoo’s Tapiola, a temporary footbridge collapsed that 45 people were crossing. The collapsed metal bridge is located on the footpath crossing Itätuulenkuja.

27 people were injured in the accident, who were students of Kalasatama elementary school and their teachers. The group had been on their way to a class trip to the art museum Emma.

The fall was about five meters, and the fallers were left on top of the collapsed walkways. The children mainly suffered upper and lower limb injuries, such as wrist, thigh and ankle fractures. No one was seriously injured.

