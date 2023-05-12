Bridge collapse in Espoo | Helsinki checks the condition of all temporary structures

Helsinki’s urban environment industry began mapping the overall situation on Thursday.

Helsinki checks the condition of the temporary structures as a result of the bridge accident that happened in Espoo on Thursday.

Helsinki’s urban environment announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, that temporary bridges in public areas in Helsinki are basically made with heavier structures than the bridge that collapsed in Tapiola.

Helsinki customer manager of the urban environment industry Mari Randell says that the city started surveying on Thursday, when information about the accident was received.

“We have relied on newspaper information about what has happened, but we immediately started to find out if we have similar structures, and if so, where they are. According to that, the city or the contractors will then carry out the necessary inspections,” he says.

According to Randell, some arrangements are currently underway in Helsinki as well, where pedestrians use temporary bridge solutions to move around.

“There are a few individual ones like that.”

The construction of temporary bridges is a rare solution, says Randell, because, for example, at house construction sites, the arrangements usually remain inside the plot, where passers-by cannot reach.

From Helsinki, Randell brings up one example. During the construction of Tripla, a bridge structure made for pedestrians led from the temporary Pasila station to East Pasila.

“It had a building permit because we considered it to be such a long-term and robust solution,” says Randell.

Espoo the city said on Friday on Twitter other bridges in Tapiola are also responding to closing the accident bridge. Four temporary bridges are closed in Tapiola for the time being.

When Helsinki has mapped its own situation, according to Randell, it is ready to react quickly in the same way as Espook, if necessary.

He estimates that the entire construction industry is currently “very alert” to safety issues.

“Certainly everyone working in the industry who has been following the accident news has checked their own work site and looked carefully to see if there are any potential danger spots, and if the work sites are safe for both workers and pedestrians,” says Randell.