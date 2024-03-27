Two Mexicans, a Salvadoran, a Honduran and two Guatemalans are the nationalities of those who died after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning, all of them construction workers who were carrying out repair work.

The authorities confirmed their nationalities this Wednesday, although only the names of two of the deceased are known: The Salvadoran Miguel Luna and the Honduran Maynor Suazo.

The six missing people were working repairing the asphalt of the collapsed bridge.

In his daily press conference, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated this Wednesday that Three Mexicans were working on the Baltimore bridge when the freighter Dali crashed.

One of them is one of the two people who were rescued alive after the event, while two others are part of the six missing, who were already presumed dead on Tuesday by the rescue teams, who are now focusing on the recovery. of the bodies.

López Obrador explained that They do know their identities but their relatives have asked them “to handle the information very carefully.” Their families are receiving consular attention, he confirmed.

A vigil has been held in the city of Baltimore for those missing in the impact.

CASA de Maryland, an organization that provides legal support to migrants, reported today that Salvadoran Miguel Luna is one of the six dead workers.

“Sadly we have found that one of the construction workers involved was a long-time member of our CASA family,” Gustavo Torres, the organization's executive director, said in a statement.

Miguel Luna (left).

Luna, married with three children, has been a resident of Maryland for 19 years and “left his house at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to work and has not returned,” he added.

The Government of Honduras confirmed yesterday that Maynor Suazo, 39 years old and originally from Azacualpa, who had been living in the United States for 18 years, also died in the event.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala confirmed yesterday that Two of the deceased are Guatemalans: a 26-year-old man from San Luis (Petén) and another 35-year-old man from Camotán (Chiquimula).

Statement from @CASAforall with information on one of the victims of the Key Bridge collapse.

Miguel Luna was a husband, father of 3, and called Maryland home for the last 19 years.

I left for work at 6:30PM yesterday evening. He never came home. @wmar2news pic.twitter.com/R5XxwOQj9l — Mallory Sofastaii WMAR (@mal_sofastaii) March 27, 2024

In the early hours of Tuesday, the container ship Dali, flying the Singapore flag, collided with one of the pillars in the central segment of the bridge and caused the collapse of the entire structure on which a crew of workers was making repairs.

Rescue divers continued the search in the Patapsco River this Wednesday for the bodies of the six missing peoplewhile the causes of what happened are investigated.

The chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Hemendy, informed CNN this Wednesday that the ship's black box has already been recovered and has been transferred to Washington for analysis.

