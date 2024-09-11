Home World

Parts of the Carola Bridge over the Elbe have collapsed. © Robert Michael/dpa

Parts of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed during the night. It is an important artery for the city’s traffic. Its absence will be felt.

Dresden – The partial collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has deprived the city of an important traffic artery. Diversions have been set up, said a fire department spokesman. However, drivers and other road users must initially prepare for chaos during rush hour. The badly damaged bridge is considered to be in acute danger of collapse and is closed. The same applies to the surrounding streets and the paths that lead under the bridge. Ships are also not allowed to travel. Part of the bridge collapsed in the early hours of the morning, but no one was injured. dpa