Railway bridge blown up on the border of Belarus and Ukraine

A railway bridge was blown up on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, reports Ukrainian Telegram– UNIAN channel. The incident took place 800 meters from Slovechno station at about 3:30 am on August 29.

According to preliminary data, a lightning strike nearby provoked the detonation of TM-62 anti-tank mines. The published footage shows the destroyed railway track both in the direction of Belarus and in the direction of Ukraine. Bridge piers were also damaged.

Earlier, the heads of the ministries of internal affairs (MVD) of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded from Belarus that the private military company Wagner leave the territory of the republic.