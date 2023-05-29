Bridge accident in Espoo | External inspection: The bridges are missing bolts

The external inspection of the Espoo bridge accident found several deficiencies.

Espoo Tapiola’s temporary bridges have several deficiencies that require repairs and additional inspections. Because of this, the bridges will remain closed for the time being.

The matter is clear from the inspection reports that the city of Espoo ordered from an external expert. Espoo closed the bridges on May 12.

The inspector has now gone through all the temporary bridges between Merituulentie and Itätuulenkuja. The city and scaffolding suppliers have also carried out their own inspections of the bridges.

The inspection found, among other things, deficiencies in support and locking.

East Wind Alley the inspection report on the western part of the footbridge states that the bracing of the truss supports is insufficient for the two parking garages, and that the bolts are missing from the fastenings of the bridges.

According to the inspectors, the bridge’s collision barriers are also inadequate. In addition, there are no locks on the plane elements.

The pillars of the same bridge are insufficiently supported in some places. The lengths of the adjustment legs are also large, and some of them are insufficiently supported on the base. In addition, the bridge’s plywood was in poor condition in places.

According to the report, the footbridge in the eastern part of Itätuulenkuja lacks buckling support for the trusses at Helmakuja. In addition, the bridge’s collision protection is partly incomplete and there are no locks on the platform elements. The report states that the washer of one of the adjusting feet is not completely on top of the base, in addition to which the height of the adjusting foot is high. The crosswise bracing of the part above the pedestrian bridge is also missing.

High adjustable feet were also found on the Eastern footbridge. There are no road barriers on the road bordering the bridge.

In some places, the obstacles were stuck in the rack structures. In addition, there is no locking of the platform elements on top of the eastern footbridge, and the bracing of the footbridge is insufficient. The inspection report also points out that the bridge’s adjusting foot washer is partially on top of the empty one. The roof beams of the bridge are also poorly supported, and the attachment of the bridge’s railing is loose.

Inspections and statements do not apply to the collapsed bridge. The accident investigation center is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Twenty-four people were hospitalized when a temporary bridge collapsed in Tapiola in May. The people on the bridge fell almost five meters to the ground.