Bridge accident in Espoo | Espoo admits that he trusted the company too much: “Shouldn’t have”

The city of Espoo admits that it trusted the bridge supplier’s professionalism too much. A recent report by Otkis revealed a list of errors in the bridge.

Espoo the city admits that it made a miscalculation when it completely handed over the implementation and supervision of the crash bridge to the scaffolding supplier.

The Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) published a press release on Tuesday, according to which there were deficiencies in both the implementation and supervision of the Espoo crash bridge. The bridge had, among other things, used parts from different manufacturers, and the fastenings had also been partially done incorrectly.

Director of Urban Engineering Harry Denmark The city of Espoo says that the usual practices for scaffolding deliveries were followed for the crash bridge. The design, implementation and inspection of the temporary bridge was therefore ordered in its entirety from the scaffolding supplier.

“The bridge was ordered on a turnkey basis. We didn’t get the plans for it until after the collapse.”

According to Denmark’s understanding, ordering scaffolding as a ready-made package is a standard procedure for construction scaffolding.

“We have trusted the professionalism and know-how of the rack supplier. Reading the report, it seems that it should not have been.”

An excerpt also stated in his announcement that monitoring the bridge was not the responsibility of any official.

According to Denmark, from the city’s point of view, it is clear that public areas are the responsibility of the cities’ technical department and technical agencies. However, he states that it may not appear to be as clear an entity as, for example, building control.

Denmark admits that the final responsibility in the situation lies with the city.

“If we were to order a similar bridge now, we would like to see the plans and verify the design principles and calculations and ensure the implementation according to them. I believe that every rack supplier has also begun to examine their operations critically.”

Denmark says that Espoo plans to change the design and implementation practices of temporary bridges in public use.

Collapsed the bridge was supplied by Renta Telinein. CEO of the company Jarno Tuuri did not agree to give an interview to HS, but gave brief comments on the matter by e-mail.

In the email, Tuuri apologizes for what happened and says that the mistakes made in the design and implementation of the bridge are going to be reviewed in an internal review of the company.

In the message, Tuuri also says that the implementation of similar structures has been suspended.

“Otkes’ preliminary research results generally correspond to the findings of our own investigative work on the causes of the accident.”