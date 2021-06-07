BuzzFeed asked bridesmaids about the strange things they were asked to do for their wedding, and published a selection of 16 of the most interesting stories.

One of the survey participants admitted that at the request of the bride, she wrote a wedding vow for her. The text touched the groom so much that he decided to embroider his words on the pillow in the living room. Another bride demanded that her girlfriend take out a loan for five thousand dollars (364 thousand rubles), which was not enough for the wedding.

The third girl was asked to cut her hair short and threatened not to be allowed to attend the wedding if she did not give the bride 500 dollars (36 thousand rubles) for the bachelorette party. The bridesmaids also shared requests to weed out the weeds on the lawn where the wedding was planned and demands to completely change their appearance.

In the fall of 2018, it was reported that a bride from Australia forbade guests to come to the wedding in dresses. She made her friends come to the wedding in men’s suits in order to seem the most beautiful in their background.