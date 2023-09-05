Bridesmaid ruins bride’s wedding

The maid of honor ruins the bride’s wedding by showing up at the ceremony in a skimpy dress and without wearing underwear, forcing the photographer to cut out most of the wedding snapshots.

The bride herself recounted the incredible misadventure on Reddit, the platform where numerous users exchange their experiences and stories on multiple topics.

“I trusted her, she was my best friend and I could only ask her to be my maid of honor – the woman said – But I never expected to see her in those conditions at my wedding, she ruined everything ”.

“I cut off any relationship with her, she ruined my marriage, I hate her” added the bride, who then recounted what happened at her wedding.

“I had given her full freedom of choice on the dress because I trusted her. I had only indicated that the theme of the wedding would be on two colors: dark blue and cream. I’ve known her for 15 years and I’ve never seen her in such a vulgar, skimpy and disrespectful dress. She was practically naked and then she revealed to me that she didn’t have any underwear on, she could see everything! It was obscene. Everyone was looking at her indignantly and she spoiled the scene for me ”.

The story therefore concludes: “She was complaining about everything all day, instead of supporting me on the most beautiful day of my life, she complained about everything. All she did was say she couldn’t wait to get home. As if she was jealous of what I was experiencing ”.