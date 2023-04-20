American designers urged brides to choose colored wedding dresses for the sake of ecology

At New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week in April, many designers presented colored wedding dresses. This trend was noticed in the publication www.

For example, the American brand Lien Studio demonstrated a peach-colored dress, Anne Barge – lavender, Yellow by Sahar – red, Honor – yellow, and Vivienne Westwood – emerald. Finally, the Kyha brand introduced a black color kit. According to the observations of journalists, in this way fashion designers urged brides to abandon the usual white outfits in favor of pastel colors.

Fashion industry representatives believe that colored dresses are a more sustainable choice for the bride than the “obsolete” white, as they can be worn to other events in the future. “I strongly believe that a dress has a life after your first outing,” said designer Andrew Kwon, who showed the outfit in a light blue hue. It is noted that this color is the most popular among girls who are looking for an alternative to the usual white outfit.

“Our brides gravitate towards things that don’t always look ‘wedding’ in the traditional sense, they want a more casual style. I also found that many would like to wear their wedding attire over and over again, so we have to let them do that,” concludes Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, who used pale blue floral patterns on mini dresses from her collection.

In January, the brides massively cut their hair right during the wedding and launched a new trend. So, the heroes of the occasion are increasingly choosing to update their haircut during the wedding ceremony instead of changing the outfit. Videos with the hashtag “wedding haircut” (“wedding haircut”) scored 1.3 billion views on the TikTok platform. In particular, bloggers in these videos cut their bangs or make a bob.