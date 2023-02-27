FromMartina Lippl close

A German coach fell over an embankment near Schladming in Austria. A vacationer was fatally injured. There are serious injuries. The bus comes from Passau (Bavaria).

Updated February 27, 8:30 a.m: The tobogganing trip near Schladming was supposed to be a carefree day with friends before the wedding. The bachelor party ended in a nightmare. On the way back, the coach crashed in Austria. The groom (31) dies in the serious accident. Seven people are seriously injured. The condition of the 51-year-old bus driver is critical.

The bachelor group consisting of 32 men were on their way home on Saturday evening when the bus fell over the embankment in the last bend before Schladming and overturned several times. First aiders were quickly on site, but for the 31-year-old any help came too late.

The groom came from the market town of Triftern (Rottal-Inn district). “It’s a tragic incident,” said Mayor Edith Lirsch, according to the dpa news agency. Everyone knows each other in the small town. Many of the young people are active in clubs. “That’s why you take a big interest.”

The commander of the Lengsham fire brigade speaks of a tragedy and a great loss. As the Central Bavarian newspaper reported, the 31-year-old had been active as a youth worker in the fire brigade for ten years and was very involved in his team. “It is still unbelievable for all of us and a huge shock.”

Updated February 26, 3:27 p.m: A toboggan trip by a tour group from Lower Bavaria (Passau) ended in a serious accident. On the return journey from Austria, the coach with 32 passengers on board came off the road in a bend near Schladming and fell several meters over an embankment. The trip is said to have been a bachelor party.

Particularly tragic: A 31-year-old died – it is said to have been the groom among the group. This is reported by the Austrian media, such as the Small newspaper. The bus driver (51) and other passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. 26 passengers were slightly injured, reports the Schladming volunteer fire brigade on Facebook. After the bus accident, first responders were by chance immediately on the spot.

“Immediately behind the accident vehicle drove a bus occupied by fire brigade comrades, who immediately secured the accident site and acted as first aiders,” the mission report reads.

First of all, the cause of the accident is still unclear. According to local media, the police speculate about a brake failure. During the night it had only snowed a little there. In 2017, however, a similar accident occurred at the site. A truck that was no longer able to brake crashed over the embankment onto the flat roof of the garage. The truck driver was seriously injured in the accident.

February 26 update at 9:54 am: According to the latest findings, the German coach came from the Passau area (Bavaria) and was returning from a toboggan trip. The bus crashed in Austria late on Saturday evening. On the country road near Schladming, the bus with 32 passengers left the road and fell down an embankment. The coach is said to have overturned several times before landing on the flat roof of a company site.

Three occupants were trapped and had to be freed by the fire department. For a 31-year-old, any help came too late. The man died from his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. Another passenger and the bus driver (51) were seriously injured after being taken to hospital. The cause of the fatal bus accident is initially unclear. “The coach was secured on the instructions of the Leoben public prosecutor’s office and will be examined by experts,” the police reported.

Austria: German coach falls over an embankment – ​​a passenger dies at the scene of the accident. © Mike Vogl/APA/dpa

First report from February 26, 2023

Schladming – In Styria (Austria) on a country road near Schladming, a serious bus accident occurred on Saturday night (February 25) with one dead and two seriously injured. The German coach with 32 occupants got off the road around 11:15 p.m. for an unknown reason and fell down the embankment. He then came to rest on the flat roof of a company building, the Austrian police said on Sunday.

A German citizen was fatally injured in the accident. Another passenger and the bus driver (51) – both also German citizens – were taken to the hospitals in Schladming and Schwarzach with serious injuries.

Of the 32 occupants, three people were trapped and had to be freed by the fire brigade, reports the ORF. For a 31-year-old German, however, any help came too late. The man died at the scene of the accident. Most of the other bus passengers suffered minor injuries or were unharmed in the crash, police said. The group on the bus was on the return journey after a toboggan trip, said a police spokesman in Styria, reports the dpa news agency. According to initial findings, only men were on board the bus.

Austria: German coach crashes in bend over embankment. Rescue workers from the fire brigade are on duty at the scene of the accident. © Christoph Schlüsslmayr/BFV LIEZEN/APA/dpa

According to the police, the bus accident happened on the L722 country road in the direction of Schladming in the so-called “Schlösselkehre”. The coach was secured by the fire brigade with supports to prevent another crash, reports the ORF. Finally, the vehicle was recovered with a truck-mounted crane. 160 forces from the police, fire brigade and rescue services as well as a crisis intervention team were deployed at the scene of the accident. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are still ongoing. The bus driver had not yet been questioned due to his serious injuries. (ml)