NYP: 48-year-old American died of a blood clot at his own wedding

In Iowa, USA, a 48-year-old man died at his own wedding. About it writes New York Post (NYP).

Johnny Mae Davis and Thoraz Davis have decided to tie the knot on June 19th, Emancipation Day in the United States. The ceremony was attended by children, relatives and friends of the couple.

A few minutes after the wedding ceremony, the newly-made husband suddenly died. As it turned out later, the cause of the tragedy was a detached blood clot. According to one of the guests of the holiday, Davis’ heart stopped an hour after the start of the event, everything happened literally in a matter of seconds.

Close widows launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the organization of the funeral and support for her family.