A bride was walled up by friends before the wedding. From the stag party to dinner with the family, there are many traditions before the wedding. A group of boys from Villamayor de Santiago, in Cuenca, invented another: walling up the bride’s door at dawn. The video was posted by TikTok user @donosorc, footage which quickly went viral.

In the clip you can see the trunk of a van full of bricks and bags to make a cement mixture. The young people get to work and begin placing the bricks in front of the door, without completely walling up the entrance. But at five in the morning the bride wakes up and goes down to see what was happening in front of her house.

After hearing the bride wake up, the friends immediately hid so as not to be discovered, but recorded from afar how the young woman opened the door and found a brick barrier blocking the entrance to her house. “You broke my doorbell and bricked up the door,” writes his girlfriend immediately after trying to break down the brick wall.