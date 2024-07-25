The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a wedding planning company must pay a bride an amount of AED 9,000 in compensation for breaching the contract to organize the plaintiff’s henna night.

In detail, a bride filed a lawsuit, demanding that a wedding planning company return an amount of AED 4,000, and oblige her to pay another AED 10,000 in compensation for the financial amounts she spent and the moral damages she suffered, indicating that she had agreed with the company (the defendant) to prepare a “henna party” for her, whereby the company would provide a traditional henna booth with artificial flowers, candles, six tables with mirrors, and prints on tissue boxes. The plaintiff indicated that she had paid AED 2,000 upon signing the contract, and then paid the remaining amount of the contract, amounting to AED 2,000, which she transferred to the defendant’s account. On the date of the party, it became clear that what had been prepared did not match what had been agreed upon, and that the booth was dilapidated, worn out, and liable to fall, which forced her to contact another company and contract with it for double the amount, which prompted her to file her current lawsuit and her aforementioned requests.

She supported her claim with a copy of the referral order, a service agreement, WhatsApp correspondence, and a copy of the new contract concluded with the second company.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that the papers indicate that the defendant did not attend the trial sessions, despite being notified, and that no defense memorandum was submitted by her. Thus, the lawsuit was settled before the court, and the defendant’s receipt of the sum of 4,000 dirhams from the plaintiff was proven. It was also proven that she did not complete the contract, and the court ruled to annul the concluded contract, obligate the defendant to return the sum of 4,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, and obligate her to pay compensation in the amount of 5,000 dirhams for material, moral and ethical damages, along with legal fees and expenses.