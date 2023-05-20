At least an alternative and innovative way to not have to lose. A bride has seen fit to adopt a rather drastic method to ensure that her wedding guests do not cancel at the last second: to sue him for her. The woman’s post went viral on Reddit, as Leggo reports.

“When I send the participations, I want to write that if they confirm their presence but then don’t come, I will sue them to obtain compensation equal to the cost I incurred for food and services they did not consume. Obviously, no cost will be charged if they answer that they will really be there and will come,” wrote the future bride on social media, whose wedding is set for 2024.

“The first step to making sure no one comes to your wedding,” one Reddit user wryly commented. “I hope he actually does and the judge gets a big laugh,” commented another. “He could charge a deposit and return it to the guests present on the wedding day”, we still read.