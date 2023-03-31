Home page World

This bride is rigorous: anyone who does not have the wherewithal will not be invited to the wedding. This leads to a lot of criticism.

London – The wedding is supposed to be – in addition to the birth of children – the most beautiful day in the life of two people who are deeply in love with each other. Anyone who has found their dream partner hopes for an equally wonderful wedding celebration with all the people who are important to them. Family, friends, work colleagues – they should all be there.

But not with this bride. We are talking about a woman who has found her partner for life and wants to spend the festive act, i.e. the wedding, with her loved ones. But only with those who are also participating in their Wedding – which is possible even with a briefcase – can afford. You read that right: If you are too poor, you will not receive an invitation.

Bride does not invite guests to her wedding who cannot afford the trip

Again Mirror reported, the bride mentioned at the beginning refused to send invitations to family members who would be financially superior to attending the wedding. At least that’s what the bride thinks. It should be clear that this does not go down well with everyone. Even before the wedding, a serious argument escalates.

The newlyweds would like to get married in June in the Caribbean. flights? Hotel cost? Well, the wedding guests have to pay for that themselves. And that’s where the stone of indignation begins to roll. Because the bride had only sent wedding invitations to people who she believed could really afford the trip and all the costs involved. For this she was already harshly criticized by her own mother.

‘Biased’: Bride’s mother delivers scathing judgment on daughter

She was “biased”, the bride had to listen to from her mother. Her daughter’s harsh decision would have “upset so many people.” In turn, she hadn’t really thought anything bad about her actions. But the shot backfired properly. It is simply impolite to judge people by their income, the bride’s mother made a final, devastating judgment, reports the Mirror.

The much scolded bride has already spoken out. On the social media platform Reddit the bride, who doesn’t seem to trust everyone, explains her actions. “Am I the asshole for not inviting my poorer relatives to my wedding for a good reason?” she says here. She would have sent out her invitations in January – giving “everyone time to respond”.

Rigorous Bride defends herself on Reddit — and is branded “cheap and rude.”

Once in digital defense mode, the bride provides Reddit users with further insight into her mindset. She speaks of her wedding in a large resort in the Dominican Republic, the invitations would have been “expensive”. “And we thought it would be a good place to save if we only send out invites to people who can afford to come,” the bride wrote in her Reddit post. The platform where a Mann also spoke about discovering that his wife is also his half-sister.

But back to the bride: As is well known, anyone who is looking for publicity must also expect that there will be prompt reactions. And these are not always done in the mildest tone of voice. “You’re cheap and judgmental and rude,” is just one of the comments the bride endured on the social media platform.

“You could have just sent out the invite and let people decide for themselves if it was too expensive. Invitations overall don’t cost much considering you’re doing an entire wedding at the destination,” reads Reddit advice to the bride. Whether she will change her mind again because of this is uncertain. Only one thing is certain: the supposedly poor people who were not invited are now one thing above all: rich in experience.