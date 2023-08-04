The bride jokes and answers “no” during the wedding: wedding cancelled

Bride jokes and says no during the wedding: the officiant cancels the wedding

A bride, Miriam, on her wedding day for a joke and probably ease the tension to the officiant’s question “Is it your free and spontaneous will to take Danilo as your husband?” replied “No” to the laughter of the guests.

Immediately afterwards she turned serious again and said the fateful “Yes”.

Too late. The civil officer didn’t take it well and called off the weddingamid general bewilderment, postponing it to another day: “That question is asked because unfortunately, sometimes, people involved in weddings are forced to say ‘yes’ without their consent. That’s why no jokes of any kind are allowed” .

And again: “No, you can’t joke, there are no excuses. Unfortunately today we will not be able to celebrate the wedding. You can speak to the secretary and agree on another date”.

The story took place in Caracas, Venezuela. The video, posted on TikTok by Abogadoar, immediately went viral.

Juez cancela boda porque la novia se puso nervosa y dijo de broma que no aceptaba 😬 pic.twitter.com/2Tx3rruuPC — Andrés Guzmán Pérez (@AndresGuzman_92) July 5, 2023

