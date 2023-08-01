Liz Shoesmith gave her partner a beautiful present in most important day of their life. There bride makes deaf groom cry at their wedding, with a surprise that left everyone speechless, even those who were able to see the video of her gift for her loved one on social networks. She signed every single word of their song with sign language.

Liz Shoesmith and her husband Scott live in Caringbah, Australia. They speak in sign language because he is deaf. Together they organized every detail of their wedding. But the bride had a surprise for her future husband.

Upon entering the bride wore a beautiful white dress with silver motifs. She entered on the notes of song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri. When the singer started singing, she signed every single word with sign language.

I won’t lie, I was terrified before entering the ceremony. But the moment I locked eyes with him I never looked away and it was a special moment just between the two of us. She held it together for a few seconds before crying throughout the song. He has rewatched the video hundreds of times and still cries every time.

Liz then joined Scott at the altar at the end of the song, while all the guests, moved by the woman’s beautiful gesture, exploded into warm applause for the newlyweds.

Bride makes deaf groom cry by “singing” their song in sign language

Even though Scott is deaf, I have never felt more heard in my life. For every joy he’s brought into my life over the past two years, I wanted to surprise him with my entrance.

The video posted online and quickly went viral was accompanied with these words: “This is how I chose to honor my deaf husband at our wedding ceremony yesterday. It was a magical moment that none of us will ever forget“.