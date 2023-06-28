Home page World

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

For many people, the wedding should be the happiest day of their lives. Some brides make absurd demands on their guests.

Kassel – Some brides, in the run-up to their wedding, become what is known as a bridezilla – that is, a bride whose behavior in planning the details of her wedding is viewed as obsessive or intolerably demanding. One tells exactly about such a Bridezilla Reddit-User in a post.

Bride demands cosmetic surgery from her bridesmaids

The user says that his sister Megan is getting married this year and has now made an unbelievable demand on her bridesmaids: “You have to get microblading”.

What is microblading? Microblading is permanent make-up, in which fine cuts in the form of eyebrow hairs are scratched into the skin with a blade. These are then filled with color pigments.

If you follow the user’s explanations, she has already made appointments for herself and the bridesmaids. “Megan doesn’t just offer it as an option. She says it’s a must-have for everyone in her wedding party.” The user’s friend, Rosie, is also one of the said bridesmaids. Rosie has naturally light blonde hair and eyebrows, “so dark eyebrows would look ridiculous on her.” Still, she would have been willing to dye her eyebrows. But even that wasn’t enough for Megan.

“That’s absurd”: Bride with a bizarre claim

The end of the song: Rosie is no longer Megan’s bridesmaid and there is also a crisis between the siblings. “I can’t believe Megan thinks it’s reasonable to ask for something like that,” the Reddit user ends his story, the truthfulness of which of course cannot be verified.

The Reddit community is appalled by Megan’s demands. “That is absurd. “Just when you think you’ve heard it all…”

Wrong hairstyle? Bride requests hair extensions for her sister

But Megan isn’t the only Bridezilla making insane beauty demands. This is how a user, also on Reddit, tells about her sister – the bride. The user herself has chin-length hair; so a bob. When she discussed the final look of the bridesmaids with her sister, she also mentioned the user’s bob hairstyle. She said “that she expects me to get hair extensions for the wedding,” the user reports. The current hairstyle of the bride’s sister is much too short.

Also, the other bridesmaids would have longer hair. The short hair is “strange and striking”. The hair extensions are “not up for discussion” for the bride. But the bride’s sister apparently saw things differently. According to her sister’s announcement, she went to the hairdresser, but not to give in to the bridezilla. On the contrary: “I cut my hair even shorter and had a pixie cut,” says the user in her story on Reddit.

But the hair drama didn’t end there. The bride is still trying to convince her to get hair extensions and has even threatened to uninvite her from the wedding. In India a bride broke off the wedding without further ado: Her groom had complained about the food. (jsch)