A tragedy in what for many is the most beautiful day of a lifetime: Samantha Miller, 34, from South Carolina, in the United States, died after her wedding. She was riding in a golf cart with the man she had just married, 36-year-old Aric Hutchinson and a couple of friends. They were on their way to the hotel from the reception venue on Folly Beach when a car driven by a 25-year-old drunk named Jamie Lee Komoroski ran over them.

The young woman is accused of vehicular homicide. The bride died shortly after paramedics arrived, while the husband was taken to hospital with a brain injury and multiple fractures. The other two occupants of the golf car, which was destroyed in the accident, were also seriously injured. “I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital five hours after Sam put it on his finger and they read each other’s vows,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote in a text. petition launched on Gofoundme.