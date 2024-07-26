User Reddit shared a story about how she kicked her sister out of a wedding because of the unexpected news she had shared. The narrator’s relative had announced her pregnancy at the celebration.

The author of the post wrote that her parents always treated her sister in a special way. “She turned an important day in my life into a nightmare,” the bride complained. According to the heroine of the story, her sister came to the celebration in a designer wedding dress with a train and lace, with a sparkling tiara and veil. “It felt like she was trying to outshine me on my wedding day,” she emphasized.

The narrator noted that her sister always received lavish gifts, and every family event revolved around her. “Despite my disappointment, I let her stay at the wedding because she had made a significant contribution to the preparations for the celebration, and I did not want to create a scandal right away. I hoped that eventually the attention would return to me and my fiancé,” she admitted.

“It was a huge mistake. During the reception, my sister decided to turn the whole event into her personal show,” the author of the story fumed. According to her, her sister announced at her wedding that she was pregnant and made it the centerpiece of the celebration, giving a tearful speech about it, preparing a cake with the words “Baby on Board” written on it, and urging guests to raise glasses to celebrate the news.

“At this point, I reached a breaking point. I couldn’t allow this farce to continue, so I kicked her out of the event,” the author of the post concluded.

In the comments under the post, users supported the narrator’s decision. According to the majority, the author’s sister deliberately tried to attract attention to herself.

