From: Christoph Gschossmann

Happy ending after a difficult time: A woman is led down the aisle by the man who arrested her violent father. 14 other “father figures” help.

Munich – It’s a story like something out of a Hollywood film: Ivy Jacobson suffered as a teenager from her violent father. One of the police officers who helped put him behind bars now led her to the altar. The bride was how to get on Instagram sees, led down the aisle at the ceremony by this and 14 other important “father figures”. They were there for Jacobsen when her father wasn’t. The fact that she was helped at the time shaped her life: Jacobsen is now a police officer in the US state of Washington. It has also recently become emotional at another wedding when a bride escaped and married another man.

Emotional Wedding Video: “Wanted to honor these men because they were true role models for fathers”

On July 15, the 28-year-old and her fiancé Tristen said yes. They filmed the outdoor ceremony. One of the videos has already received twelve million views on TikTok. “At 16, our bride played a pivotal role in getting her abusive father sent to prison,” wrote wedding planner Karrah of Snohomish, Washington. “On her wedding day, she asked 15 of the most important men in her life to walk her down the aisle. Those men included her brother, her brother-in-law, childhood coaches, and the police officer who arrested her father.” The police officer and school worker whom Jorgensen credits with saving her life as a child was the guest of honor at the wedding. As a teenager, she confided in him about the abuse.

“I wanted to honor these 15 men because they were true role models for DADS who deserved to be called ‘DADDY,'” she wrote in an Instagram post. At the wedding, two men, one at a time, would arm Jacobsen on either side of the grassy walkway and lead her a few steps down the aisle before handing her over to the next gentlemen, who then led her further down the path.

15 men lead the bride to the altar: “It’s absolutely beautiful”

When the question was asked during the ceremony, “Who is giving this woman the opportunity to marry this man?” Jacobsen’s bevy of father figures replied in unison, “We do.” Some of Jacobsen’s followers were in tears. “I didn’t think I would cry at 8 a.m., but here I am. This is absolutely beautiful!” And another commented, “I’m so thankful that she has all these amazing men standing up for someone who couldn’t do it at all.”

In response to the comments, Jacobsen thanked digital supporters and reminded people that their past trauma doesn’t have to be a life sentence. “We all have a story that shapes us – it doesn’t define us – but it shapes us and empowers us to move forward. That’s why I do what I do,” added the now-married officer. “That’s why I’m there for my community every day.” She currently works as a School Resource Officer – a police officer employed by a school and serving as a contact for students, in East Wenatchee, Washington. She was inspired by the man who saved her life.

