From: Catherine Reikowski

Arguing about the wedding song before the wedding: does the bride have to be considerate of the stepsister? (Iconic image) © Imago Images

Wedding dispute between two stepsisters: The bride is outraged with the choice. Reddit users are clearly on the stepsister’s side.

Munich – As “selfish” and “A ***”, one becomes Bride of users of the Reddit community abused. What is the reason? She picked a very special wedding song that her stepsister doesn’t want to hear. Am I doing something wrong? That’s what she wants to know from the Reddit community.

It’s about the song “Come What May” from the film Moulin Rouge – apparently exactly the song that her stepsister played at the wedding. “I think it’s a really beautiful song and I would love to play it too, I don’t want to have to change it,” the bride writes. But some of her friends and her sister are angry about it.

Dispute over wedding song: This is the story of the bride’s stepsister

There is a special reason why the stepsister doesn’t want to hear the song at all. “Come what may” was not only the wedding song of her and her husband. The couple’s marriage apparently took a very sad turn soon after the wedding, and the song seems to be the only thing the two have left.

“Yes, her husband had an accident. Luckily he didn’t die, but he suffers from a severe traumatic brain injury,” writes the bride on Reddit. He now lives in a nursing home and her stepsister visits him frequently. Because he can no longer recognize her, they are now divorced. “My sister still talks about how much she loves him and visits him occasionally. He doesn’t remember who she is most of the time, but my sister said she apparently sang him this song and he looks like he remembers her,” the bride wrote on Reddit. The song has to do with several important moments in her sister’s relationship.

Nasty comments for the bride: “This is crazy”

The fact that the bride is still holding on to this song and thus risking a very emotional moment for her stepsister seems to annoy not only the sister and some of the bride’s friends. Also from the Reddit-Community does not get any support. But on the contrary.

The bride gets these comments on Reddit for the selection of her song:

Honestly, choosing the same song for your wedding dance as someone you are closely related to is insane, even without the emotional trauma it will cause.

To you it’s “a nice song,” but to your sister it’s a powerful connection to a life stolen from her.

Probably the biggest a*** I’ve encountered here. That is quite something. My God.

How the bride decided in the end is no longer clear from the posts.